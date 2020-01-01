President Nana Akufo-Addo is optimistic Ghana will reach higher heights in 2020.

In his New Year message for Ghanaians, he urged all to adopt an attitude that will promote free and fair elections this year.

He believes the country will achieve a lot if hard work and determination are prioritised if all Ghanaians put their shoulders to the wheel.

“2020 promises to be a good one because there is a growing sense of confidence that, with hard work and determination, the country will achieve a lot,” in said a tweet, Wednesday.

President Nana Addo urged Ghanaians to conduct themselves in such a manner that will ensure free, fair and transparent elections during the December 2020 elections.

“We will hold in December the 8th general elections in the history of the 4th Republic…that will enable the Ghanaian people to choose, in peace and serenity, the person and persons who will manage their affairs on their behalf,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed confidence in Ghanaians as he stated that Ghanaians will rise to the occasion during the elections and reinforce the status of Ghana being the beacon of democracy on the continent.

“Ghana will make it and collectively, we will secure our futures,” he said.

He further wished all Ghanaians a Happy New Year on behalf of his wife, children, and other family and called on God’s blessings for the country.

See tweet below: