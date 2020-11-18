President Nana Akufo-Addo scored two out of 10 in the fight against corruption, according to anti-corruption campaigner, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar.

This score, he explained, shows Ghana has not improved in its corruption fight under a President who promised to nib the canker in the bud.

Ghana in 2017 recorded the worst performance with an average score of 40 out of 100 and rose marginally to 41 in 2018 and maintained that figure in 2019 in the Corruption Perception Index.

Though Ghana performed better than neighbouring Burkina Faso and Lesotho, the country could not catch up with countries like South Africa, Senegal, São Tomé and Principe.

With the appointment of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, the Akufo-Addo government was hoping to improve the Corruption Perception Index.

But Mr Amidu’s resignation due to seeming interference, Prof Azar said, could mar the little feat chalked by President Akufo-Addo.

Prof Azar, who is also a lecturer at the University of Florida, said the perceived level of corruption in Ghana is now high following the resignation of the Special Prosecutor.

Play attached audio for more: