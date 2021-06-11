President Akufo-Addo is expected to join the nation today to mark the maiden Green Ghana Day.

The initiative is aimed at planting over 5 million trees in efforts to preserve and protect the country’s forest cover and the environment at large.

Millions of seedlings made up of different tree species have already been distributed to the 16 regions of the country as part of preparations for the Green Ghana project slated for today.

The seedlings are expected to be distributed to individual Ghanaians and organizations for the purposes of planting.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has described the initiative as a big investment into the country’s forestry sector.

Addressing a press conference during the week, he said, the symbolic tree planting exercise will see President Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban S. K. Bagbin and other high profile personalities of the state taking part.

“As part of the programme, we are seeking to work out a formula where the trees to be planted will be economic trees. We are talking about the Timber, Wawa, Nim, Rosewood, Shea trees.

“The rationale for this intervention is so that in planting the trees, we are also investing for the future,” he said.

As a result of the exercise, Parliament is taking time off for MPs to visit their various constituencies and join the programme.

The initiative is being championed by the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.