A 17-year-old boy has been beaten to death for allegedly stealing a television set at Barekese in the Ashanti Region.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, leaving several residents at the Barekese Zongo in fear and shock.

The boy, known as Shaibu, was reported to have gone to someone’s room to steal her TV set.

After successfully taking the TV set, he went back to add her Decorder only to be spotted by his victim.

The lady victim reportedly held him and screamed and screamed for help, attracting neighbours.

Following his arrest by the youth, he was tied to an electric pole where he was beaten with various objects, leading to his untimely death.

The police say they’ve commenced an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the body has since been deposited at the Offinso Hospital morgue.