Celebrated highlife artiste, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known in showbiz as Daddy Lumba, has joined the list of celebrities endorsing political actors in the build-up to the 2020 election.

With about 27 days to the big event, Daddy Lumba has released a new music video in support of the Akufo-Addo campaign.

The song seeks to champion the inucmbent’s ‘4moretodomore4you’ agenda as it touts what the incumbent administration has done so far.

Though it is not clear when the full song will be out, President Akufo-Addo took to his Instagram page to share a snippet of it.

Lumba, who was the brain behind the famous ‘Nana y3 winner’ song in 2016, did not disappoint this time too.

Fans and followers, who have chanced on Akufo-Addo’s post, have already gone haywire, showering praises on him.

Watch the video below: