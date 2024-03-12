Ghana’s esteemed First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, celebrates her 73rd birthday today, March 12.
In honor of this special occasion, prominent members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including her husband, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have taken to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes.
President Akufo-Addo expressed his affection, writing, “Happy birthday, my beautiful Rebecca,” accompanied by two love emojis.
Additionally, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a private legal practitioner and stalwart of the NPP, conveyed his wishes, saying, “Happy birthday to HE Beautiful & Elegant Rebecca.”
Sammi Awuku, the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), also paid tribute to Rebecca Akufo-Addo, describing her as an inspiration to many generations.
He shared a post expressing, “Happy Birthday to H. E the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo @RAkufoAddo. Wishing you a day filled with love, joy, and blessings. You’re an inspiration to both the young and old. Enjoy your special day Auntie Becky.”
See posts below:
Happy birthday to HE Beautiful & Elegant Rebecca pic.twitter.com/FU2zoiWCiY— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) March 12, 2024