President Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the construction of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) School at East Legon in Accra.

According to him, this is part of efforts by government to reorient the educational system to focus more on science and technology.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday, the President decried the country’s pace in terms of science and technology. He therefore stated that the construction of STEM schools across the country, will make Ghana more competitive on the global scene.

“Ghana has been blessed with the best and brightest on the continent who can unleash our potential and make us an active participant in the fourth industrial revolution. The time has come for us to reorient our educational system to equip students with the right technological skills needed to succeed in the 21st century.

In accordance with government’s education strategic plan, targeted at increasing our science to humanities ratio, from the current one of 40 to 60, to the desired 60 to 40 in favour of science, government is repositioning our educational system, anchored on STEM education.

Already, as part of my commitment to the advancement of STEM education in the country, government has commenced the development of 20 STEM centres, and 10 model STEM Senior High Schools across the country, which are at various stages of completion. Some of these schools will be operationalized this year”, President Akufo-Addo revealed.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed concerns about the total number of engineering graduates who are churned out annually in the country. According to him, compared to a country like Vietnam, Ghana must progress from the total number of 6,000 annual engineering graduates to at least 30,000 engineers.

18. President Akufo-Addo being briefed about the drawings of the Accra STEM Academy by Mr Samuel Antwi (2nd from right), Architect. With them is Dr Yaw Adutwum (right), Minister of Education

The construction of STEM Schools in Ghana has been necessitated by calls from stakeholders and industry experts on the need for the country’s curriculum to reflect the demands of industry.

In recent times, many employers have complained about the disconnect between what is taught in the classroom and what is actually required on the job market.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated government’s commitment to tweaking the educational system for the desired level of socio-economic transformation.

He also used the occasion to commend the Education Minister for his efforts in the formulation of the STEM policy.

“I am delighted that the school dedicated principally to the teaching and learning of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) is being brought under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I thank all stakeholders, especially my erudite Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwi, the Honourable Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for the conception of this brilliant idea, and working out to bring it into fruition”, Akufo-Addo said.

The sod cutting for the STEM School at East Legon, was attended by stakeholders in education, including the sector Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, the MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, the Director-General for the Ghana TVET Service, the Municipal Chief Executive for the area and other dignitaries.