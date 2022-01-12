The Black Stars are preparing to face Gabon on Friday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in their second group game in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

The Black Stars failed to open their account with a win against Morocco. The Atlas Lions pipped the West African country by a lone goal on Monday.

The remaining two games are crucial for the head coach, Milovan Rajevac and his squad as they strive to end the 40-year drought for a major trophy and a fifth AFCON title since their last triumph in 1982, against Libya.

Ghana tagged as underdogs in this tournament will need to prove doubters wrong hence the coach will need to select a stronger team ahead of the second game in the tournament.

Rajevac, 63, after the defeat, reiterated that he needs to make better decisions in the next game.

“We hope to score goals and win the next two games. I will calmly analyse the goal shot conceded and see where the team lost control of the game. Right now, we will keep our focus on the match,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the team have welcomed a huge boost as Kudus Mohammed has been medically cleared by his club, Ajax Amsterdam to join his teammates today.

The former FC Nordsjaelland forward missed the game against the North African side on Monday. Kudus has been training with his club side in Portugal in a winter break having suffered an injury while on international duty in November.

It is unknown if the 21-year-old will feature against Gabon.

One player in which fans will be willing to see on the pitch against Gabon on Friday is Fatawu Issahaku.

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan who made his pundit debut on SuperSport TV on Monday mentioned his wish was to see more of the young sensational in Morocco’s game.

“There was no urgency from the Black Stars. We wanted to catch the Moroccans on the counterattack. I was expecting Issahaku to come on but it was late and it affected us. In games like this, you need to take your chances and win the game,” he said.

But, Captain of the side, Andre Ayew missed Black Stars training on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old suffered a head injury during the game against Morocco. After the game, the U-20 World Cup winner revealed that he has been unwell.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, Milovan Rajevac is expected to ring changes in his lineup.

The Black Stars must win their next two games against Gabon and Comoros to keep their chances of playing in the next round of the competition alive.

The game against Gabon kicks off 18:00GMT.