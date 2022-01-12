Ghana captain, Andre Ayew missed the final training session on Wednesday ahead of Black Stars second group game against Gabon on Friday.

The playing body trained at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium ahead of the game.

The 31-year-old featured in Black Stars opening defeat against Morocco on Monday.

However, the Al Sadd forward suffered a head injury late in the game against the Atlas Lions which resulted in his bleeding head having to be bandaged.

After the match, Andre Ayew revealed that he was unwell before kick-off against Morocco but was desperate to play the game.

“I have been sick for a few days but I thank God I was able to be on the pitch today with the boys,” he said.

“I wanted to play even though I knew I was not fully ready,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus is expected to join the team today from the training camp of Ajax.

The Black Stars will be desperate to pick up all three points against Gabon having lost their first game.