Nhyira FM’s Bismark Owusu Bempah popularly known as ‘Ayala’ praised Gold Stars youngster, Frank Adjei Junior, claiming he will take the top flight by storm.

The promising youngster was impressive despite their home defeat to reigning champions, Hearts of Oak in the match day 12 games at Duns Park over the weekend.

Ayala in his review analysis on the game lauded the player for his impact in the Premier League so far.

“When I see pure talent, I see and Frank Adjei Junior is a special talent,” Ayala said.

Ayala said Frank is among the young talents who is yet to take the league by storm.

The former Star Madrid player joined his former coach, Michael Osei at the club having played under former Asante Kotoko at Star Madrid.

Gold Stars will be hoping to return to winning ways when they travel to Tamale to play RTU in the match day 13 games.