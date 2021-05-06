President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday cut the sod for the construction of the Pan African Heritage Museum at the Gomoa Pomadze Hills in the Central Region.

The President was optimistic the project, expected to be completed by July 2023, would grow the local economy of the area.

“I am glad that when completed, this project will provide education in the museum’s gallery for visitors to learn more about the history, cultures, indigenous ideals of our ancestors who demonstrated their resolve to protect our environment,” he stated.

The design of the Museum is shaped as a Horn which is synonymous with the trumpet musical instrument often used in religious ceremonies.

The Museum, when completed, will provide a resting place for all the looted artifacts housed in foreign museums in Europe and elsewhere.

President Akufo-Addo, speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, pledged his commitment to support the construction of the museum.

“The museum is certainly an innovative pan-Africanism project and the government is accordingly supporting its development.

“The precise state of the support government will provide is the subject of ongoing discussions between the executive council and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the results will be fully publicised,” he assured.

Meanwhile, he appealed to the residents of Gomoa Pomadze to give the needed support to contractors and investors when work commences.

The museum, which will be the biggest in Africa, was the idea of Kojo Yankah, past President of the Pan-African Historical Theatre Festival (PANAFEST) and founder of the African University College of Communications.