President Nana Akufo-Addo on April 8, 2023, commissioned a model Police station for the Obo Kwahu and its environs in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern region.

The President was assisted by the Inspector-General of Police(IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB).

The facility was funded by a native of Obo Kwahu, Alex Tenkorang, popularly known as Abensuo as his contribution towards government’s efforts to resource the Police to ensure security, law and order in the country.

The ultra-modern facility which is a complete departure from the traditional Police station set up is the first of its kind in Ghana.

The station is expected to enhance security and augment the general maintenance of law and order in the area.

Also present at the commissioning were Mr Tenkorang, chiefs and queen mothers of Obo and Obomeng as well as some members of the Obo Kwahu community.