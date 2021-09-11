Akufo-Addo commissions ¢6.07m Hohoe Technology Solution Centre

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday commissioned the Hohoe Technology Solution Centre, one of five new facilities being established by the Rural Enterprise Programme of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The Hohoe Technology Solution Centre, located at Gbi Godenu, and constructed at the cost of ¢6.07 million, will support government’s industrialisation agenda, particularly the 1-District-1-Factory initiative.

The key functions of the Technology Solution Centre will be the production of spare parts and repair services for district factories and oil and gas industry, the manufacturing of agro-processing equipment, and the provision of training for human resources capacity building.

The Hohoe TSC is expected to serve factories, artisans and other customers in the following districts in Volta and Oti, including Hohoe, Afadjato South, Kpando, North Dayi, Jasikan, Kadjebi, Biakoye, and the soon to be inaugurated Guan District.

The Hohoe Technology Solution Centre is one of five Centres spread around the country, with the others located at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Savelugu in the Northern Region, Elmina in the Central Region and Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

The five new TSCs are an upgraded version of and an addition to the original 26 Rural Technology Facilities (RTF) established by the Rural Enterprises Programme across the country, in collaboration with GRATIS and the host district assemblies.

The RTFs were established to serve as magnets for industrial activity and have been equipped as hubs for technology promotion, dissemination and transfer to the informal sector. They also provide skills training to master craftspersons and apprentices.

Their main roles and functions were to increase rural producers’ productive capacity and promote the commercialisation and specialisation of agriculture within the framework of national economic growth.

The new TSC model was conceived in 2017 by the Ministry of Trade and Industry under the general plan to realign the Rural Enterprises Programme to be consistent with government’s Industrialisation Policy.

The TSCs have enhanced capacities with bigger workshop buildings and workshop spaces for machining and fabrication, offices, classrooms, showrooms, kitchenettes, and conference facilities.

They are equipped with modern machinery and tools to provide the technology solution needs of industries within their catchment.