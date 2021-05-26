President Nana Akufo-Addo has stated that the burning of mining equipment as part of the fight against galamsey will not cease until the persons involved cease operations.

The President, thus, urged all aggrieved persons to proceed to court.

He made the remarks at a sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of a Law Village Project in Accra on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

“I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise of ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and, in some cases, harsh.

“I strongly disagree, and I would advise those who take a contrary view to go to court to vindicate their position, if they so wish,” he said.

The President’s comments follow the destruction of some mining equipment by the military taskforce said to belong to the National Women’s Organiser of the ruling party, New Patriotic Party, Kate Gyamfua over the past weeks.

An operation Madam Gyamfua has said she will use every legal means to seek justice.

Meanwhile, he urged all to rally behind the government in its efforts to stamp out far-reaching illegality and criminality, rather than advocate for the protection of non-existent rights of persons caught in this evil activity.