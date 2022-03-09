A former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, has been buried.

The solemn ceremony took place on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Tema Manhean.

Present at the funeral was President Nana Akufo-Addo who led a government and New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegation to pay their last respects.

Others were the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Freddie Blay; and a former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye.

The rest were Chief of Staff; Frema Akosua Osei Opare, Greater Accra Regional Minister; Henry Quartey, Roads and Highways Minister; Kwesi Amoako Atta, Foreign Affairs Minister; Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and other top government officials.

Mr Ashitey, who was also a former Greater Accra Regional Chairman, died on Friday, January 7, 2022, after a short illness at the Tema General Hospital.

He was 68 years old.

His death is said to have occurred about a week after he returned from the United States where he was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

He was a three-time Member of Parliament for Tema East from 1996 to 2008.

In Parliament, he also served on the Mines and Energy, Foreign Affairs, Government’s Assurances and the House committees, among others.