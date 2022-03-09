The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has warned it has not designated Kentrust Pensions Limited to collect contributions on its behalf.

Likewise, it says it has also not directed any third party to collect contributions from employers or workers in the informal sector or self-employed persons.

According to SSNIT, anybody or organisation who transacts businesses with the said agency does so at its own risk.

It has in a public notice, therefore, advised employers and members to only pay contributions at its 51 branches nationwide or at any of the 20 partner banks.

