Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George, has made fun of the ruling New Patriotic Party over Ghana’s economy in the eyes of the World Bank.

The government has in recent times largely blamed COVID-19 for the economic challenges the country finds itself in.

But, according to the World Bank, Ghana’s economy was struggling before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding the recent woes were expected.

The Country Director, Pierre Laporte, made these remarks while speaking at a public lecture organised by the One Ghana Movement.

Mr Laporte disclosed his outfit has spoken to the Finance Minister, who “acknowledges the severity of the situation.”

However, to Mr George who could not agree more with Mr Laporte, the government is likely to come up with excuses.

Taking to his Twitter page, he predicted Mr Laporte is likely to be called all sorts of names including being an NDC man who doesn’t like the government.

He added he would be tagged as someone who wants former President John Mahama back, hence working against the government.

He tweeted: This World Bank Country Director is an NDC man. He doesn’t like the government. He is a Jeremiah.

He is a naysayer! He simply wants @JDMahama back in power. He is working against @NAkufoAddo. They are all the same.

Have I left any of the excuses out?🦁

Read the full tweet below: