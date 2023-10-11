President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived at the Peduase residence of former President, John Agyekum Kufuor for the one-week celebration of late Mrs. Theresa Kufuor.

Alongside his entourage, President and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo exchanged pleasantries with Mr. Kufuor and his family.

Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia are present to commiserate with the Kufuor family.

Former Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike, Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare and Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo were also spotted at the one-week observation.

Some past and present Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State and government officials including Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, Yaw Buaben Asamoah, Sammi Awuku are all in attendance.

Independent candidate, Alan Kyerematen and wife Matilda at Theresa Kufuor one-week

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are also represented at the ceremony.

Theresa Kufuor passed away on Sunday, October 1 at her home after battling a prolonged illness.

She was 88.

President Akufo-Addo has announced a state funeral for the late Theresa Kufuor.

