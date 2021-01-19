The Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, Opare Duncan, has been made acting National Security Co-ordinator boss until another appointment by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

This follows the death of National Security Coordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh on Monday morning.

Mr Kyeremeh is said to have passed at the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Accra following a short illness.

Mr Kyeremeh, according to sources, died of kidney complications at the hospital on Monday (18 January 2021), where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin announced the appointment in a Facebook Post.

Mr Arhin also indicated Mr Kyeremeh’s funeral arrangements will be announced in due course and commiserated with the bereaved family.

“The National Security Co-ordinator, Mr Joshua Kyeremeh, passed away, sadly, on Monday, 18th January 2021. Arrangements for his funeral will be announced in due course,” he said.

“The President has asked the Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, Mr Opare Duncan, to act as National Security Co-ordinator, pending the appointment of a substantive Co-ordinator. Our condolences and sympathies go to his widow and children. May God bless him, and let his soul rest in peace!” his post read.