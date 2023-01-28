President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed a 13-member governing board of the National Ambulance Service.

The Board, to be chaired by Nana Wiafe Ababio, is to steer the affairs of the life-saving organisation.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, dated January 17, 2023, and addressed to the Ministry of Health.

The statement has directed the Ministry to take the necessary steps to swear the new board in.

Below is the list of the appointees: