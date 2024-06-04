The 2024 Korea-Africa Summit, held in Seoul, Korea, began today with a powerful call for deeper collaboration and mutual growth from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Addressing the audience, including Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and other Heads of State and Government, the President outlined a vision of shared growth, sustainability, and solidarity under the summit’s theme, “The Future We Make Together.”

In his remarks, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Korea, established nearly fifty years ago in 1977.

“Korea has proven to be a reliable partner and dependable friend of Ghana,” he stated, highlighting the economic, cultural, and political exchanges that have benefited both nations.

The Ghanaian leader praised the collaborative spirit that has characterized this partnership and expressed hope for its continued strength.

President Akufo-Addo identified three critical pillars for the future of Africa-Korea relations: shared growth, sustainability, and solidarity.

He underscored the importance of economic collaboration, noting Africa’s abundant natural resources and youthful population as key assets.

“By fostering trade, investment, and innovation, we can create a relationship of synergy that benefits both regions,” he said.

He pointed to significant progress in economic cooperation, with increased trade volumes and successful joint ventures in manufacturing, agriculture, and information technology.

However, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged that more work is needed to remove barriers to trade, enhance infrastructure, and promote knowledge exchange to unlock the full potential of this partnership.

Addressing the global climate crisis, President Akufo-Addo called for sustainable practices to protect the environment and promote renewable energy.

He praised Korea’s leadership in green technology and sustainable development, urging Africa to leverage these innovations.

“This is not merely an environmental imperative; it is an economic opportunity that can drive long-term growth and stability,” he asserted.

The President emphasised the need for global solidarity, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global challenges.

He highlighted the importance of supporting one another to ensure collective resilience. President Akufo-Addo referenced Korea’s recent trilateral meeting with Japan and China, noting its significance for Africa.

Strengthened relations among these economic powerhouses, he said, should lead to increased investment, new markets for African products, and technology transfer.

President Akufo-Addo also focused on the potential of innovation and technology to drive sustainable development.

He called for collaboration in research and development, advancing digital literacy, and promoting entrepreneurship to harness the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution.

Concluding his speech, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the future of Africa-Korea relations.

“The future we make together should be one of shared growth, sustainability, and solidarity,” he declared.

He urged both regions to seize the moment to deepen their collaboration and build a brighter, more prosperous future.

The 2024 Korea-Africa Summit will continue over the coming days, with various sessions aimed at strengthening ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation.

Leaders and delegates from both regions are expected to engage in meaningful dialogues to advance their shared goals.

