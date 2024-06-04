The District Manager of the Forestry Commission of Sekyere Kumawu, Alfred Yabepone, has issued a stern warning to chainsaw operators and illegal miners to cease their destructive activities to preserve the environment.

In an interview with Adom News correspondent Isaac Amoako, he said the illegal mining and indiscriminate tree felling is posing significant threat to residents.

Mr Yabepone expressed concern that, these illegal activities have now encroached on forest reserves, posing a serious risk to environmental sustainability.

He appealed to the illegal miners to halt their operations to safeguard the forest ecosystems.

He expressed the Commission’s readiness to clamp down on all illegal miners and seek legal actions against them.

Mr. Yabepone encouraged the public to support the Green Ghana initiative, a tree-planting exercise aimed at enhancing environmental conservation.

He stressed the importance of collective efforts in protecting the environment and ensuring the success of reforestation projects.