The Criminal Division of the High Court, presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, will today, December 1, 2021, rule in the appeal case of actress, Rosemond Brown, aka Akuapem Poloo.

Akuapem Poloo was handed a 90-day jail term for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her seven-year-old son in a nude photo she posted on social media.

The sentence was described as harsh by her lawyer, who subsequently appealed against it on the instructions of his client.

However, her lawyers failed to complete processes to secure her release on time after she was granted bail of GH¢80,000 with two sureties by the Criminal Division of the High Court.

This situation took her to prison for a few days before she was finally released.

The bail conditions required her to report to the case investigator every two weeks and deposit her passport with the registrar of the court.