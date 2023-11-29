In a quest to uphold transparency and responsible financial stewardship, Joseph Ahwireng-Danquah and Patrick Boi Akuffo-Kumih have jointly petitioned the appropriate authorities regarding the allocation of funds designated for the Akropong Constituency’s Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei.

Their recent plea for information, rooted in Article 21 and Sections 1 and 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (ACT 989), aimed to shed light on the disbursement and utilization of Hon. Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei’s portion of the Common Fund.

Managed by the Akwapem North Municipal Assembly, this fund has become a subject of scrutiny.

The request, formally presented by concerned citizens Ahwireng-Danquah and Patrick Boi Akufo Kumih, sought comprehensive insights, including:

1. Detailed breakdowns of funds received in 2021, 2022, and 2023, categorized by quarterly allotments.

2. Explicit accounts of the initiatives funded by these allocations, encompassing specific programs, projects, or activities, alongside beneficiaries and allocated amounts for each endeavor.

3. An accurate depiction of the current balance in the MP’s Common Fund account.

Ahwireng-Danquah and Patrick Boi Akufo Kumih passionately conveyed their concerns about what they perceive as a noticeable absence of engagement and proactive initiatives from Hon. Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei within the Akropong Constituency.

They highlighted a seeming lack of community involvement, sparse social initiatives, and limited initiation of developmental projects, leaving constituents feeling neglected and underserved.

Of utmost concern was the Akropong Daakye Clinic, reportedly the singular project spearheaded by Nana Dokua Asiamah, purportedly funded from personal resources. Recent viral videos circulating among constituents revealed issues, such as leaks within the clinic, casting doubts on its sustainability and management.

Compounding the dismay of constituents was the revelation of Hon. Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei’s active involvement in garnering support from another jurisdiction, Okaikwei North Constituency.

This prospect of divided attention raised significant worries about the potential neglect of Akropong Constituency’s needs in favor of external interests.

The citizens fervently underscored the potentially adverse ramifications this diversion of focus could have on the constituency’s growth and effective representation.

This urgent plea for information reflects the community’s impassioned endeavor to ensure accountability and proactive representation.

Despite efforts to reach Hon. Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei for comments on these matters, no response was obtained at the time of reporting.

The pursuit of transparency and accountability in the use of public funds remains an unwavering priority for Akropong’s constituents, who eagerly await essential information to address these critical concerns.

Below is the petition: