The chiefs and people of Akrodie Traditional Council in the Ahafo Region have commended the Akufo-Addo-led government for some infrastructural developments he has brought to the township.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has built Akrodie Science and Technology Senior High School (SHS) and the construction of Akrodie to Asumura-Sawreso road.

Akrodie Science and Technology SHS is one of the nine model schools in the sector across the country started last year and expected to be completed before September 2021.

Facilities at each school include Administration block, Creative Arts/Science block, dormitory blocks, dining hall with kitchen, staff accommodation, library block, recreational facilities, laboratories, roads and external works and a service and maintenance shed.

ALSO

The Acting President of Akrodie Traditional Council, Nana Darko Kuffour, who is also the Kontihene of Akrodie, updated his council on the steady progress of the school.

He applauded the President for his vision in ensuring proper secondary education for future leaders.