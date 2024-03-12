International Women’s Day which serves as a powerful reminder to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements and contributions of women in all spheres of life was marked on Thursday, 8th March, 2024.

Regarding the celebration, the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party in the Adentan constituency, Akosua Manu paid homage to the remarkable women who have demonstrated exemplary leadership in Ghana.

She said their unparalleled dedication and remarkable accomplishments have paved the way for a more inclusive and empowered society.

Speaking on the International Women’s Day on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Akosua Manu rightly recognized the outstanding talents of Ghana’s leading ladies beginning with the First Lady H. E. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Second Lady H. E. Samira Bawumia, and Chief of Staff Frema Opare have inspired countless Ghanaian women by serving as role models in their respective positions of influence.

She further eulogized the Minister for Communication and MP for Ablekuma West, Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Common Fund Administrator Hon. Naa Torshie, and Minister-designate for Sanitation and MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia AlHassan, for demonstrating exceptional leadership in their areas of expertise and their commitment to improving the lives of their communities and Ghana as a whole.

The parliamentary candidate, Akosua Manu did not leave out her admiration for the Presidential Advisor on Media and Strategic Communications, Oboshie Sai-Coffie, and Elizabeth Ohene who have also left an indelible mark on Ghanaian society, enriching public discourse through their valuable insights and strategic management.

Akosua Manu noted that, these female leaders are not only symbols of inspiration but also catalysts for change.

Through their initiatives and policies, they have worked tirelessly to empower women, promote gender equality, and uplift marginalized communities. Their efforts have led to increased access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for women across the nation.

She reiterated that, “it is crucial to reflect on the immense progress made towards gender equality in Ghana. The achievements of these notable women are an ode to their determination, resilience, and unwavering spirit. They have proven that gender should never be a barrier to success and have opened doors for future generations of Ghanaian women to flourish.”