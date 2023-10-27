Long-term relief measures for the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage will be taken into consideration in the 2024 budget, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said.

He noted that, government has already donated some relief items to the victims.

However, the Finance Minister said that will not be the end of government intervention in rebuilding the victims’ livelihoods and affected communities.

Mr Ofori-Atta gave these assurances while addressing journalists when he visited the area on Friday.

“We have mobilised a few things that we would like to share, but I think we are also in the budget season, therefore, there is a need to look at these social interventions in a real way. We will certainly give this an expression in the budget,” he assured.

