Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the government to initiate an urgent resettlement program for the victims affected by the recent spillage of the Akosombo dam.

Speaking at the inauguration of Phase 2 of the resettlement project spearheaded by the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Mahama emphasized the need for swift action to address the plight of the affected individuals and families.

He expressed his concern over the government’s delayed response to the disaster, which left the victims neglected for five months.

The former President asserted that, government could have done more to support the displaced persons and provide assistance to rebuild their lives after the tragedy.

Mahama further called for a bi-partisan committee to be established by the Speaker of Parliament to investigate the spillage and its consequences thoroughly.

This move aims to identify the root causes of the incident and formulate comprehensive measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

According to reports from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), over 12,000 individuals have been displaced as a result of the Akosombo Dam Spillage, resulting in the loss of their homes and livelihoods.

Former President Mahama emphasized the importance of prioritizing the well-being of the victims and providing them with the necessary support to rebuild their lives.

He urged the government to allocate resources and mobilize efforts to facilitate the resettlement process swiftly to ensure the affected individuals receive the assistance they require to recover from the devastating impact of the spillage.