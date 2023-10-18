In a heartwarming gesture of support and solidarity, the Institution of Engineering and Technology-Ghana (IET) has pledged GH¢10,000 to assist the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

This generous donation underscores IET’s commitment to helping those affected by this distressing national disaster.

The President of IET, Engr. Henry Kwadwo Boateng conveyed the institution’s deep concern for the affected individuals in an interview with Adom News and encouraged its members to contribute in any way possible.

The spillage which has led to widespread flooding, has left communities reeling, and IET is stepping up to make a positive impact.

Describing the situation as a national disaster, he said IET acknowledges the efforts of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Meteorological Department in assessing the situation.

But called on them to remain calm and refrain from engaging in the blame game, emphasizing that unity will expedite a more effective response.

Ingr Boateng emphasised the importance of thoughtful and cautious donations.

They want to ensure that contributions reach those who need them the most.

To this end, IET is contributing ten thousand Ghana cedis directly to support the victims, demonstrating their genuine commitment to alleviating the suffering caused by the disaster.

In a powerful show of support, IET fully endorses the declaration of a state of emergency in the affected communities.

The extent of the disaster’s impact on people makes this action necessary.

IET is in staunch support of this move and urges the President to make the declaration, which would facilitate the mobilisation of essential resources and assistance for the affected region.

As Ghana grapples with the aftermath of the Akosombo Dam spillage, the engineering community, through IET, is uniting to provide much-needed relief and ensure that the affected communities can rebuild and recover.

In times of crisis, such acts of compassion and unity are a testament to the strength and resilience of a nation coming together in support of its people.

