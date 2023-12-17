The Akan Wawa Traditional Congress, an association of chiefs and queen mothers in the Kadjebi district of the Oti region, has been inaugurated.

This marks a significant step towards fostering sustainable development and unity in the district.

The Congress, comprising eight traditional areas, including Kadjebi Akan, Asato Akan, Pampawie Amanta, Dapaa Amanta, Ahamansu, Ampeyo, Dodi, and Dodo, introduced its eight-member executive body during the inaugural ceremony.

According to the Chairman of the Congress, Nana Jataba Atiamo Darko, the purpose is to foster sustainable growth that will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.

He noted that, the sustainable development is not merely a concept but a responsibility towards communities development.

Nana Jataba urged the traditional rulers to remain united and also promote the Akan culture and language for unborn generation.

Nana Oduro Guramin, Paramount chief of Dodo Traditional Area and Chairman of the occasion also entreated other chiefs to remain united since it is the only way to bring development.

He said unity is the cornerstone of the journey, hence the need for a collective collaboration and cohesion to fortify their endeavors.

Speaking with Adom News, Oderfuo Frempong Ware III, said the occasion was a momentous one which had the backing of all the traditional leaders and their resolve to commit to sustainable development and unity in the Kadjebi district.

He noted that, as custodians of the Kadjebi district, they are entrusted with the task of ensuring that progress is mindful, inclusive, and respectful for their cultural heritage.