Some travelers have come out positive in the mandatory COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport.

Some 16 out of the 6,976 tests conducted have tuned out positive, and four of the 16 have been hospitalised.

The remaining 12, who have been declared asymptomatic, are currently receiving treatment at home.

The update was given by Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Also, he disclosed Ghana’s active case count has reduced drastically to 564 though 54 new cases were recorded.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah urged the public to continue adhering to the laid down safety protocols.