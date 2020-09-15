Ghana has recorded nine new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 294.

This is according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

In the latest update on the Service’s website, the country’s active cases continue to drop significantly.

The GHS has indicated that 29 new cases have been recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 45, 601.

Out of the number, the active cases now stand at 628 with 44, 679 recoveries/discharges.

Below is a regional breakdown of confirmed cases:

Greater Accra — 22, 068

Ashanti — 10, 928

Western — 2, 963

Eastern — 2, 394

Central — 1, 904

Bono East — 781

Volta — 668

Western North — 638

Northern — 528

Ahafo — 524

Bono — 511

Upper East — 285

Oti — 238

Upper West — 90

Savannah — 62

North East — 19