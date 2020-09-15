Ghana has recorded nine new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 294.
This is according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
In the latest update on the Service’s website, the country’s active cases continue to drop significantly.
The GHS has indicated that 29 new cases have been recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 45, 601.
Out of the number, the active cases now stand at 628 with 44, 679 recoveries/discharges.
Below is a regional breakdown of confirmed cases:
Greater Accra — 22, 068
Ashanti — 10, 928
Western — 2, 963
Eastern — 2, 394
Central — 1, 904
Bono East — 781
Volta — 668
Western North — 638
Northern — 528
Ahafo — 524
Bono — 511
Upper East — 285
Oti — 238
Upper West — 90
Savannah — 62
North East — 19