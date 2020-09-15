All the facts given by the government to justify the motive for the controversial Agyapa Minerals Royalties deal is still noise in my ears, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said.

According to him, he is still convinced the deal to monitise Ghana’s mineral royalties and the proceeds used to develop other sectors of the economy is just to enrich a few people in government.

“Akufo-Addo and his Akyem ‘sakawa mafia’ want to sell our gold so to me he will forever be my ‘sakawa boy’,” he mocked during the NDC’s Town Hall meeting in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The event is to explain its ‘People’s Manifesto’ to Ghanaians ahead of the December general election.

The NDC General Secretary maintained that the “Agyapa deal stinks”, thus a future NDC government will cancel it.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, said President Nana Akufo-Addo has lost the fight against corruption.

Meanwhile, the Agyapa agreement between the government and the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company was approved in line with the Minerals Income Investment Fund Act, 2018 (Act 978).

The approval will enable the country to use SPV, Agyapa Royalties Limited, to secure about $1 billion to finance large infrastructural projects.