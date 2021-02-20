Teachers of Ahwia Basic School in the Ashanti Region have appealed for help to construct a new classroom block to replace their dilapidated school structure.

Portions of the upper primary school block have collapsed with deep cracks posing threat to users.

Ahwia, a farming community in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of Ashanti Region, has this basic school serving pupils in the community.

The structure housing pupils in upper primary was built by the community years ago.

It is currently in a deplorable state.

READ ALSO:

Teachers say they are disturbed by reptiles and heavy rains.

Despite letters to the local assembly and assurances to turn attention to the school, the situation persists.

Students and teachers of Amadum-Adankwame in the same district are facing similar challenges.

They study under an uncompleted school block with no windows and dust floor.

Students have to walk in with their own tables and chairs.

Meanwhile, the Circuit Supervisor for Manhyia in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality says a list of such schools has been sent to authorities for the needed attention.