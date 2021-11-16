Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed as Ahuofe Patri, has given her many fans and followers something to drool over in her new post on social media.

The actress took to her official Instagram account to bless her fans with dazzling photos of herself as she strikes a pretty pose while posing with her smiles.

In the photo, the actress was seen inside a building and sitting at a dining table while trying to take a selfie.

Ahuofe Patri was seen beaming with her usual infectious smile and sported a new hairstyle and complimented it with expensive-looking earrings, necklace, bracelet and ring.

After posting the rather pretty photos of herself, she captioned it:

“It’s me…..again!”