The Ahanta Traditional Council in the Western Region has given its full support and endorsement to the council’s newly appointed Acting President.

The endorsement comes in the wake of an interim vacancy created by reason of the fact that the President is unable to perform his statutory duties and therefore the law requires that a member ought to be appointed to act until the president is able to resume his duties.

In view of this, the Ahanta Traditional Council met on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to discuss important issues in the Ahanta Traditional Area, including the appointment of an Acting President.

Nanaom decided and appointed Nana Akwanzi Abraba IV as Acting President of the Council at the meeting after thoughtful deliberations and several considerations.

As of now, the total membership of the traditional council stands at 31 but there are 10 vacancies bringing the current membership to 21 and present at the said meeting were 20 members which constitutes a majority.

In a statement, the Council noted Nana Akwanzi Abraba IV was duly nominated for which the said nomination was not contested making her the preferred choice.

At a press conference held in Takoradi, the traditional council condemned some individuals for disrespecting the traditional council’s choice, which was duly carried out by council members.