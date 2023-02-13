The Pensioner Bondholders Forum has continued its protest against the inclusion of their investments in the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

Members of the forum have returned to the Finance Ministry to picket for the sixth day.

Their picketing is to demand a total exemption of their investments from the programme.

The former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, on Friday, February 10, joined the protest.

She threatened to sue the government if their pension funds are included in the debt exchange programme.

The pensioners have already rejected the government’s 15% coupon rate.

The retirees have stated that they will not accept any haircut on their investments as their livelihoods depend on the proceeds from these investments.