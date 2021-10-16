Francis Agyin-Asare, one of the sons of Perez Chapel founder, Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare, has opened up on some challenges associated with his position.

According to him, being a pastor’s son comes with a lot of pressure and its own problems.

This, he explained, are pressures from society, the church, family among others as “you are expected to live a righteous life worth emulating.

“You cannot live a life as every normal child will do because people have high expectations of you.

Rev Francis Agyinasare, the second son of Bishop Charles Agyinasare

“Your age mates will be having fun and living their lives but you’ll be expected to always read the Bible and live by it,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show.

He added the pastoral job is different from other careers as you’re expected to tag along your parents and tow their path of life.

“It is only in the pastoral job that a child’s behaviour affects his or her parents and he can even be suspended,” he said.

ALSO READ: