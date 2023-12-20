The Ministry of Agriculture has had its budget for the fiscal year ending 2024 approved by Parliament.

The Ministry in the report presented to the plenary by the Committee of Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs devoted much of its budgetary allocations to the phase two of the Planting for Food and Jobs.

After the debate on Wednesday, the Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah, affirmed the approval of GH₵3.3 billion.

The Ministry in 2023 had a budget allocation of GH₵2.1 billion but as of November 2023, only GH₵1.6 billion representing 82 % of the allocation had been received.

Eric Opoku, Ranking Member of the Committee questioned the benefits the state derives from the investments in the sector when Ghana is still faced with food insecurity.

Meanwhile, monies allocation for the Agric Ministry is for compensation, goods and services and capital expenditure.

