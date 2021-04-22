It has emerged that the Electoral Commission (EC) during the 2020 election issued a media accreditation to fetish priestess, Patricia Asieduaa popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

A photo of the accreditation which fast circulating online captures Nana Agradaa’s name with Thunder TV as the media organisation.

This comes amid the closure of her two television stations; Ice TV and Thunder TV over what the National Commission Authority (NCA), has described as “operating without authorizations”.

A journalist with Accra-based TV3, Courage Klutse Yayra, who posted the photos on his Facebook page said the EC denied him the accreditation.

ALSO READ:

As someone who has been a political correspondent for a long time, Komla said he was pained and yet to recover from the EC’s refusal to accredit him.

Though it is still not clear how she managed to come by the accreditation, the viral photo has generated mixed reactions.

Many have questioned how someone from a media house deemed to be operating illegally secured the accreditation.

Watch the photo below: