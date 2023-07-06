The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Command has attributed the consistent drop in fire outbreaks recorded in the country from January 2023 to the aggressive media fire prevention campaign and fire safety education embarked on by the fire safety directorate.

In January 2023, a total of 827 fire outbreaks were recorded, this figure, however, reduced to 728 in February a decrease of 99 representing 11.9%, 622 fire outbreaks were recorded in March a decrease of 106 representing 14.5% and in April 506 incidents recorded a decrease by 116 representing 18.6%, in May.

The incidents came further down to 428 a decrease by 78 representing 15.4% and in June it trickled down to 337 cases a decrease by 91 representing 21.3%.

According to the Chief Fire Officer, intensive media fire safety campaigns, floats and fire safety education in second-cycle schools, institutions, lorry stations, religious bodies and other places of public congregations across the country have yielded positive results.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Larteh Fire Station, Chief Fire Officer, Julius A. Kuunor, indicated that the command is hopeful that beneficiaries of these fire safety campaigns will share their knowledge with family and friends to expand public awareness creation and help reduce fire incidents to the barest minimum by December 2023.

Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, who lauded the efforts of all stakeholders who donated to the office complex indicated that government will continue to partner with private individuals and organizations to provide fire cover for all communities.

He added that the support of the government remains a priority to help the fire command achieve its mandate as plans are far advanced for the retooling of the fire service.

