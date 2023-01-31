Presidential Staffer, Miracles Aboagye, has described the tour by the Minority Caucus on the Health Committee in Parliament led by Ranking Member, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh as a propaganda stunt.

The Committee last week visited some sites of the Agenda 111 policy to assess the progress of work in parts of the country.

The group bemoaned that despite the allocation of over one million dollars as mobilisation fund to the contractors since 2022, work is yet to start on the health facility.

They, therefore, as a matter of urgency, demanded that the government ensures that contractors assigned to the Danfa District Hospital in the Greater Accra Region, for instance, return to the site.

But to Mr Aboagye who is the Director of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development at the Presidency, the Committee is being insincere and dishonest.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he claimed the Committee intentionally visited areas where the projects are facing issues and left out about 94 areas where projects are at various stages of completion.

“About 88 of the agenda 111 projects are at various stages of completion, 13 are facing different issues, such as land dispute and eight are facing topography issues which have even been captured in a report sent to parliament,” he said.

He has, therefore, charged the Minority Caucus on the Health Committee to speak to the facts about the projects and stop painting the audacious project black to the good people of Ghana.