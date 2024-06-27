The third accused in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, Richard Jakpa, has said the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, lacks integrity.

According to him, a close observation of the manner in which Mr Dame has conducted himself prior to and throughout the hearing of the case proves that he is solely concerned about achieving his objectives.

During proceedings today, Thursday, June 27, Godfred Yeboah Dame took over the cross-examination of the third accused from his deputy, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah.

This is the first time the Attorney General is directly cross-examining the witness after initial suggestions that he was avoiding a confrontation with him following the emergence of a leaked conversation with Jakpa in which he was accused of witness-tampering.

Speaking after the June 27 trial, Mr Jakpa explained that the A-G did not cross-examine him until issues regarding the leaked tape had been admitted by the court.

This, the third accused interpreted as fear of coming face-off with him and that the A-G’s conduct proves that he lacks character and is only concerned about the outcome.

“You know the Attorney-General only started the cross examination after we have passed the stage where he engaged himself criminally. He waited after the Deputy Attorney General had passed that stage then he came to now deal with the contract issue,” he said.

“I wasn’t disappointed because this is a man who lacks character, he lacks conscience. He has no respect for any decency. All that matters to him is the end. He doesn’t really care how he achieves it. Whose image he destroys along the way, he doesn’t really care,” he said.

Richard Jakpa and Minority Leader of Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson are standing trial in the ongoing ambulance procurement case.

The two men have been accused of willfully causing financial loss to the state and deliberately misapplying state funds.

The state says it lost some €2.37 million for nothing more than defective sprinter buses.

The case has been adjourned to next Tuesday, July 2nd, 2024.

