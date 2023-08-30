Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has filed new charges against the Chief Executive Officer of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, alias NAM 1.

The new charges were filed on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

The court hearing has been scheduled for September 19, 2023.

Mr Appiah Mensah has been charged with 36 counts of offences including abetment, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on deposit-taking business without license, unlawful deposit-taking, money laundering among others.

The Attorney General commenced the prosecution of NAM 1 in 2019 where he was accused of defrauding thousands of customers through his gold dealership firm over millions of cedis.

The case has witnessed a number of adjournments until fresh charges were filed today, Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

The new charges come after Mr Appiah Mensah announced plans to release locked-up funds to Menzgold customers after a payment of roughly GH₵650 for verification.

Subsequently, he reversed the decision to require former clients to purchase a verification Access Card in order to verify transactions and validate claims following strong backlash from his customers and the public.

“Menzgold would cease the production and printing of the PVC Digital Access Cards, which imposes a cost burden,” the defunct company said in a communique.

The company said it is resorting to “the printing of the PIN Codes only, for onward distribution at no cost subject to the following conditions, that; Clients with INVALID status may choose to either walk away or still in the face of the one or several of the 10 invalidity status reasons provided, adamantly proceed to seek redress or review of the invalidity determination, which shall come at a fee to avoid the abuse of our time, human and logistics resources.”