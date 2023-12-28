Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s official Guinness World Record attempt for the longest singing marathon by an individual has arguably emerged as the premier event on Ghana’s December calendar this year.

As of yesterday, Afua has successfully logged an impressive 96 hours of continuous singing of Ghanaian songs since her marathon commenced on December 24, 2023, at the Akwaaba Village.

Netizens have consistently marveled at the innovative strategies employed by her team to sustain her through fatigue.

Afua Asantewaa’s dedicated team at the Akwaaba Village deserves credit for steering her progress thus far.

In a recent video, the team resorted to using hot water to alleviate the stress in her tired feet, providing a revitalizing boost to her motivation.

This development instantly elevated both her voice and demeanor, thrilling fans who have been enthusiastically supporting her since the start of the sing-a-thon on December 24.

The continuous efforts of Afua’s team have been crucial in ensuring her well-being and sustaining the momentum of her record-breaking attempt.

The use of inventive strategies, such as the application of hot water to relieve physical strain, exemplifies the determination and resourcefulness of the team supporting Afua Asantewaa Aduonum in this extraordinary endeavor.