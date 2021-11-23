From ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Best African Collaboration’ to ‘African Artiste of the Year’, Nigerian singer, Wizkid won big at the 2021 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) Awards.

The AFRIMA is an annual music award that celebrates creatives and music professionals across the African continent.

The awards ceremony took place in Lagos, South West of Nigeria, on Sunday night.

Nigeria’s Fireboy DML took home the ‘African fan’s Favourite’ award while Kenya’s Nikita Kering emerged top in the RnB category.

Kering tweeted, “we did it”:

Mali’s Iba One won the album of the year award.

Check out full list of winners for 2021 AFRIMA Awards:

Album Of The Year – Iba One

Artiste Of The Year – Wizkid

African Fan’s Favorite – Fireboy DML

Best African Collaboration – Wizkid, Tems

Song Writer of the Year – Iba One

Best Artiste, Duo Or Group In African Pop -Iba One

Best Artiste, Duo Or Group In African r ‘n’ b & Soul – Nikita Kering

Best Female Artiste In African Inspirational Music – Shanah Manjeru

Song Of The Year – Wizkid, Tems

Best Producer of The Year – Legendary Beatz

Best Artist or Duo in African Dance or Choreography – Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, FallyIpupa

Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa – Manal Benchlikha

Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa – Dizzy Dros

Instagram: Dizzy Dros

Best Male Artiste in Western Africa – Iba One

Best Female Artiste East Africa category – Nikita Kering

Best Female Artist in the Diaspora – Naomi Achu

Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa – Eddy Kenzo

Best Female Artist Central Africa – Shan L

Best Group – Sauti Sol

Afrima Legend Award – Kofi Olomide

Instagram: Koffiolomide_Officiel

Best African Rapper Lyricist – Elow’n

Male Artist Central Africa – Fally Ipupa

Best Male Southern Africa – Blaq Diamond

Best Duo African HipHop – Fireboy, Cheque

Best African Dj – Sinyorita

Best in African Rock – Rash Band