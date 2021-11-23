From ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Best African Collaboration’ to ‘African Artiste of the Year’, Nigerian singer, Wizkid won big at the 2021 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) Awards.
The AFRIMA is an annual music award that celebrates creatives and music professionals across the African continent.
The awards ceremony took place in Lagos, South West of Nigeria, on Sunday night.
Nigeria’s Fireboy DML took home the ‘African fan’s Favourite’ award while Kenya’s Nikita Kering emerged top in the RnB category.
Kering tweeted, “we did it”:
Mali’s Iba One won the album of the year award.
Check out full list of winners for 2021 AFRIMA Awards:
Album Of The Year – Iba One
Artiste Of The Year – Wizkid
African Fan’s Favorite – Fireboy DML
Best African Collaboration – Wizkid, Tems
Song Writer of the Year – Iba One
Best Artiste, Duo Or Group In African Pop -Iba One
Best Artiste, Duo Or Group In African r ‘n’ b & Soul – Nikita Kering
Best Female Artiste In African Inspirational Music – Shanah Manjeru
Song Of The Year – Wizkid, Tems
Best Producer of The Year – Legendary Beatz
Best Artist or Duo in African Dance or Choreography – Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, FallyIpupa
Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa – Manal Benchlikha
Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa – Dizzy Dros
Best Male Artiste in Western Africa – Iba One
Best Female Artiste East Africa category – Nikita Kering
Best Female Artist in the Diaspora – Naomi Achu
Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa – Eddy Kenzo
Best Female Artist Central Africa – Shan L
Best Group – Sauti Sol
Afrima Legend Award – Kofi Olomide
Best African Rapper Lyricist – Elow’n
Male Artist Central Africa – Fally Ipupa
Best Male Southern Africa – Blaq Diamond
Best Duo African HipHop – Fireboy, Cheque
Best African Dj – Sinyorita
Best in African Rock – Rash Band