African leaders have criticised wealthy nations for failing to turn up at a climate change summit in the Netherlands.

The only Western leader to appear in person was the Dutch host, Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The Senegalese President Macky Sall said he felt bitter that the world’s main polluters had failed to offer funds to help Africa adapt to global warming.

The Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi said the continent contributed the least to climate change but suffered its worst consequences.

The Horn of Africa is enduring its worst drought in four decades and several countries are on the brink of famine.

