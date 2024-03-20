Ghanaian athlete, William Amponsah has set a new national record in the Men’s 10,000m race at the ongoing 2023 African Games despite narrowly missing out on a medal.

Amponsah entered the competition with aspirations of making history for Ghana in the 10,000m event. Although he didn’t secure a podium finish, his performance resonated with spectators.

Finishing fifth in the final, Amponsah clocked an impressive time of 29:50.99s, setting a new national record and showcasing his exceptional athletic abilities.

The gold medal in the event was claimed by Ethiopia’s Bogale Nibret Melak, crossing the finish line with a time of 29:45.37s. His compatriot Diriba Gemechu Dida secured the silver medal with a time of 29:45.68s, while Kenya’s Evans Kiptum clinched the bronze with a time of 29:47.61s. Celestine Ndikumana from Burundi finished fourth, just ahead of Amponsah, with a time of 29:48.02s.

Despite missing out on the podium, Amponsah’s exceptional performance has brought attention to Ghanaian athletics, highlighting his potential for future success on the international stage.

Despite missing out on the medal, Amponsah is gearing up for the Men’s 5000m final, where he aims to further exhibit his talent and contribute to Ghana’s athletic accomplishments at the African Games.

However, hopes for medals remain high as both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay teams have advanced to the final heats.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Rose Yeboah secured Ghana’s 10th gold medal at the Games by winning the Women’s High Jump event, adding to the nation’s athletic successes and inspiring future generations of Ghanaian athletes.