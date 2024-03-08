Today marks an historic milestone as Rugby Sevens makes its eagerly awaited debut at the African Games (https://www.Accra2023AG.com), scheduled from March 8 to March 23 in Accra, Ghana. The 13th edition of the African Games will serve as the official qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Paris Games.

Organized by the African Union (AU) with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC), the African Games is Africa’s biggest multi-disciplinary sporting event geared towards advancing top-class African Sports and fostering cultural exchanges between the member states of the African Union.

The games will see some five thousand elite athletes, three thousand experienced officials and thousands of fans in the country, in addition to an estimated global audience of 2.2 billion people watching through traditional and social media.

The addition of Rugby Sevens not only showcases the diversity of sports across Africa, but reflects the organizations dedication to sport representation, increase of regional participation and sports development.

Rugby Sevens, a variation of rugby union, features teams comprised of seven players engaging in seven-minute halves, diverging from the traditional format of 15 players per side and 40-minute halves. The governance of rugby sevens falls under World Rugby, the global authority for rugby union.

“I stand with great pride as rugby takes its rightful place within the African Games for the very first time. This marks a historic moment for our sport and for the continent as a whole. My heartfelt congratulations go out to Ghana and my President Nana Akufo-Addo for their exceptional work in preparing to host this esteemed event” stated Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa. “The African Games serve as a testament to our continent’s commitment to sports. It’s a platform where our athletes can shine, our nations can unite, and our shared passion for the game can be celebrated on a grand scale.”

Rugby Africa President, Herbert Mensah, remains dedicated to fostering the growth and development of rugby across the African continent. Since his election, President Mensah has been a vocal advocate for an increase of competitions across the continent, which will provide opportunities to the youth to develop their athletic talent.

Ghana, a founding member of the African Games, is hosting the Olympic event for the first time, with 5000 elite athletes from over 54 African countries competing in 25 diverse sport codes including swimming, cricket, football, volleyball and many more. With the inclusion of Rugby Sevens to the line-up, the African Games promises to deliver unmatched excitement.

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.