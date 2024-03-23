Black Satellites, Desmond Ofei, has revealed the Ghana football DNA was instrumental in securing victory for the U-20 team at the 13th African Games.

Ghana’s U-20 team clinched the men’s football title with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Uganda at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Jerry Afriyie netting the decisive goal in the 90th minute.

Speaking to the press post-match, Ofei commended his players for their gold medal win and emphasized the crucial factor behind their success.

“We had an exceptional group of talented and dedicated players who were eager to showcase their abilities to the nation,” he remarked.

“Our selection process prioritized identifying the best talents to represent our country, and this approach, coupled with intensive training and a shared vision aligned with the national football ethos, proved pivotal for this team’s achievement,” Ofei explained.

“This victory not only underscores the effectiveness of our strategy but also sets a foundation for instilling our national football philosophy and DNA. It propels us forward with renewed vigor and determination. We recognize there’s much more to be done, and this triumph signifies just the initial phase of our journey,” he concluded.